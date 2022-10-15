Binance Market Update (2022-10-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,040 and $19,405 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,128, down by -1.19%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA , LTO , and CLV , up by 177%, 47%, and 30%, respectively.

Market movers: