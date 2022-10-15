copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-15)
Binance
2022-10-15 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,040 and $19,405 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,128, down by -1.19%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA, LTO, and CLV, up by 177%, 47%, and 30%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7999 (+5.86%)
- ETH: $1285.98 (-1.84%)
- BNB: $271.2 (+0.00%)
- XRP: $0.4872 (-0.87%)
- ADA: $0.3665 (-1.50%)
- SOL: $29.9 (-2.92%)
- DOGE: $0.05915 (-0.19%)
- MATIC: $0.8003 (+0.39%)
- DOT: $6.08 (-0.49%)
- TRX: $0.06214 (-2.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text