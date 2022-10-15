copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-15)
2022-10-15 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -2.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,040 and $19,853 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,071, down by -2.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA, CLV, and SUN, up by 170%, 52%, and 31%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Market Strikes Back!Read Binance OTC's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Rebounds to $19.6K, Ether Up 6%
- Ether Turned Deflationary
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8101 (+3.34%)
- ETH: $1280.39 (-3.12%)
- BNB: $269.2 (-1.61%)
- XRP: $0.4795 (-3.83%)
- ADA: $0.3629 (-4.65%)
- SOL: $29.77 (-5.04%)
- DOGE: $0.05815 (-3.31%)
- MATIC: $0.7913 (-2.87%)
- DOT: $6.03 (-2.74%)
- TRX: $0.063 (+1.88%)
Top gainers on Binance:
