Binance Market Update (2022-10-14)
Binance
2022-10-14 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,109 and $19,957 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,167, down by -1.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA, MDX, and SUN, up by 90%, 90%, and 46%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Market Strikes Back!Read Binance OTC's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Rebounds to $19.6K, Ether Up 6%
- Ether Turned Deflationary
- Japanese Gaming Giant's Hiring Spree Ahead of NFT Marketplace
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.752 (+4.46%)
- ETH: $1298.21 (+0.87%)
- BNB: $269.7 (-0.74%)
- XRP: $0.487 (-0.06%)
- ADA: $0.3656 (-2.61%)
- SOL: $30.2 (-1.21%)
- DOGE: $0.05858 (-1.66%)
- MATIC: $0.787 (+0.99%)
- DOT: $6.05 (-1.14%)
- TRX: $0.0635 (+4.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
