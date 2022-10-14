Binance Market Update (2022-10-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,109 and $19,957 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,167, down by -1.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA , MDX , and SUN , up by 90%, 90%, and 46%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: