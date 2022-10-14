copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-14)
Binance
2022-10-14 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 2.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,902 and $19,957 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,371, up by 2.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDX, ACH, and SUN, up by 102%, 51%, and 48%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Market Strikes Back!Read Binance OTC's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Rebounds to $19.6K, Ether Up 6%
- Ether Turned Deflationary
- Japanese Gaming Giant's Hiring Spree Ahead of NFT Marketplace
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6477 (+1.40%)
- ETH: $1311.13 (+4.37%)
- BNB: $271.3 (+1.69%)
- XRP: $0.4922 (+3.32%)
- ADA: $0.3723 (-0.83%)
- SOL: $30.84 (+4.05%)
- DOGE: $0.05928 (+1.73%)
- MATIC: $0.7978 (+4.70%)
- DOT: $6.11 (+1.83%)
- TRX: $0.06362 (+5.19%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text