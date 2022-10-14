copy link
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Rebounds to $19.6K, Ether Up 6%
Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-10-14 12:18
Price Point
Bitcoin (BTC) has gained ground since dropping to $18,100 Thursday after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released. The cryptocurrency was recently trading at around $19,600, up just over 5% on the day.
Ether (ETH) gained 6% on the day, while Quant Network’s token surged 20%. The question is whether bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market can sustain Friday’s rebound.
As investors awaited earnings reports from major banks Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase, U.S. equity futures wavered. Stocks turned sharply higher Thursday, after major indexes spent most of the morning deep in negative territory.
CoinDesk Market Index
Biggest Gainers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|DACS Sector
|Ribbon Finance
|RBN
|+6.52%
|DeFi
|Chain
|XCN
|+3.42%
|Currency
|PAX Gold
|PAXG
|+0.2%
|DeFi
Biggest Losers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|DACS Sector
|STEPN
|GMT
|-13.61%
|Culture & Entertainment
|Chiliz
|CHZ
|-11.87%
|Culture & Entertainment
|Kyber Network Crystal
|KNC
|-11.82%
|DeFi
Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is a broad-based index designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of the digital asset market subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements.
Chart of the Day
Crypto Volatility Meltdown Continues
By Omkar Godbole
