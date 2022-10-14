copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-14)
Binance
2022-10-14 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 3.18% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,196 and $19,957 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,613, up by 3.18%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MDX, SUSHI, and QNT, up by 53%, 23%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Japanese Gaming Giant's Hiring Spree Ahead of NFT Marketplace
- STEPN Rejects Staff Layoff Accusations as STEPN (GMT) Dips 10% in a Day
- Crypto Exchange Uniswap Labs Raises $165M in Polychain Capital-Led Round
- US Inflation Faster Than Expected in September; Bitcoin Falls
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $18.1K After CPI Data
- Ether Exits Triangular Price Consolidation With 4% Drop
- UK Passes Bill That Could see Trade Documents Stored Using Blockchain
- BNB Chain Burns Over $570M Worth of BNB in 21st Burn Event
- Mattel & Cryptoys to bring He-Man NFTs to Flow blockchain
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7191 (+5.10%)
- ETH: $1321.41 (+3.36%)
- BNB: $273.7 (+3.17%)
- XRP: $0.4985 (+9.42%)
- ADA: $0.3806 (+4.91%)
- SOL: $31.34 (+5.52%)
- DOGE: $0.06015 (+4.43%)
- MATIC: $0.8156 (+10.11%)
- DOT: $6.2 (+5.08%)
- SHIB: $0.00001043 (+7.53%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MDX/BUSD (+53%)
- SUSHI/BUSD (+23%)
- QNT/BUSD (+20%)
