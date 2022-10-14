Binance Market Update (2022-10-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 3.18% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,196 and $19,957 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,613, up by 3.18%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MDX , SUSHI , and QNT , up by 53%, 23%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: