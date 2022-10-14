Justin Sun’s Wallet Moved $164M USDC To Circle And Lots Of Transactions In Progress

In the crypto security firm’s latest discovery, Justin Sun’s labeled wallet address is experiencing a series of large transactions. Open where 164 million USDC transaction is transferred to Circle.

On October 14, according to PeckshieldAlert monitoring data, addresses starting with 0x611F marked “Justin Sun” on the chain withdrew approximately $165 million USDC from Aave: Lending Pool V2. Of that, $164 million was transferred to Circle.

#PeckShieldAlert The address labeled as Justin Sun 0x611F has transferred ~164M $USDC to Circle pic.twitter.com/1mLIcPtHZ4 — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) October 14, 2022

Another transaction on the same wallet address provided about $2.1 million USDC to Aave.

#PeckShieldAlert The address labeled as Justin Sun 0x611F has supplied ~2.1M $USDC to Aave: Lending Pool V2 pic.twitter.com/oi0rwNSVxr — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) October 14, 2022

About an hour ago, another address labeled as Justin sun 0x3Dd withdrew about 20 million TUSD from Aave Protocol V2 and transferred to Binance.

#PeckShieldAlert The address labeled as Justin sun 0x3Dd has withdrawn ~20M $TUSD from Aave Protocol V2 and transferred to Binance pic.twitter.com/FMW9CnOjxn — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) October 14, 2022

The meaning of the chain of transactions made by the founder of TRON is still unclear. However, every movement of whale wallets attracts attention because whales are an important link in the direction of the market, even though price changes are driven by all retail investors.