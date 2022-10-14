Uniswap Community Approved Proposal To Deploy Uniswap V3 On zkSync

Proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 on zkSync has been approved and activated with over 60 million votes, the proposal was created by Penn Blockchain (FranklinDAO) in partnership with Matter Labs. According to the content of the proposal, the entire working process will take 4-6 weeks.

On September 14, the community launched a new proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 on top of zkSync, created by FranklinDAO (Penn Blockchain) in partnership with Matter Labs. The proposal states that an early implementation of zkSync will help solidify Uniswap’s position as the number one DEX and it will help increase the number of projects that can be built on Uniswap V3. Proposal made by Matter Labs, parent company of zkSync

Nearly 100% of the participants voted in favor of this proposal. Out of about 60 million votes, only 120 opposed the implementation.

According to the content of the proposal, the entire working process will take 4-6 weeks. It is expected that Uniswap V3 will be available for users to trade after zkSync launches on October 28.

This implementation will also help with future protocol development with more than 100 dApps, infrastructure partners built on top of zkSync.

On October 13, Uniswap revealed that the company completed its Series B fundraising and was able to raise $165 million through a funding round. Other investors who participated in the round include a16z cryptocurrency, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant.