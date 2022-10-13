copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-13)
Binance
2022-10-13 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,196 and $19,510 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,368, up by 1.19%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDX, NEBL, and ENS, up by 21%, 14%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- STEPN Rejects Staff Layoff Accusations as STEPN (GMT) Dips 10% in a Day
- Crypto Exchange Uniswap Labs Raises $165M in Polychain Capital-Led Round
- US Inflation Faster Than Expected in September; Bitcoin Falls
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $18.1K After CPI Data
- Ether Exits Triangular Price Consolidation With 4% Drop
- UK Passes Bill That Could see Trade Documents Stored Using Blockchain
- BNB Chain Burns Over $570M Worth of BNB in 21st Burn Event
- Mattel & Cryptoys to bring He-Man NFTs to Flow blockchain
- Binance To Launch Oracle on BNB Chain in October
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6335 (-4.37%)
- ETH: $1287.01 (-0.79%)
- BNB: $271.6 (+0.18%)
- XRP: $0.4873 (-0.27%)
- ADA: $0.3755 (-2.85%)
- SOL: $30.59 (-1.70%)
- DOGE: $0.05958 (-0.45%)
- DOT: $6.12 (-0.81%)
- MATIC: $0.7792 (-1.04%)
- SHIB: $0.00001046 (+2.85%)
Top gainers on Binance:
