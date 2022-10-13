copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-13)
Binance
2022-10-13 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.82% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,196 and $19,240 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,952, down by -1.00%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MDX, MDT, and NEBL, up by 50%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- STEPN Rejects Staff Layoff Accusations as STEPN (GMT) Dips 10% in a Day
- Crypto Exchange Uniswap Labs Raises $165M in Polychain Capital-Led Round
- US Inflation Faster Than Expected in September; Bitcoin Falls
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $18.1K After CPI Data
- Ether Exits Triangular Price Consolidation With 4% Drop
- UK Passes Bill That Could see Trade Documents Stored Using Blockchain
- BNB Chain Burns Over $570M Worth of BNB in 21st Burn Event
- Mattel & Cryptoys to bring He-Man NFTs to Flow blockchain
- Binance To Launch Oracle on BNB Chain in October
- US Consumer Price Index for September Could Provide Push for Bitcoin to Break Out of Its Recent RangeA U.S. inflation report due Thursday might be the catalyst that finally snaps bitcoin (BTC) out of an unusually long spell of uncharacteristically low price volatility, analysts say.
- Bitcoin Clings to $19K as Traders Place Bets Ahead of Key Inflation Data
- Senator Warren Leads Congressional Group's Probe Into Bitcoin Mining Energy Use in Texas
- Crypto Think Tank Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Sanctions
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6111 (-5.00%)
- ETH: $1255.75 (-3.35%)
- BNB: $266.8 (-1.55%)
- XRP: $0.4764 (-3.87%)
- ADA: $0.3755 (-4.11%)
- SOL: $29.64 (-5.24%)
- DOGE: $0.05825 (-3.00%)
- DOT: $6.01 (-2.91%)
- MATIC: $0.7619 (-4.08%)
- TRX: $0.06046 (-2.52%)
Top gainers on Binance:
