Binance Market Update (2022-10-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.82% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,196 and $19,240 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,952, down by -1.00%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MDX , MDT , and NEBL , up by 50%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: