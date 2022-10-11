STEPN Rejects Staff Layoff Accusations as STEPN (GMT) Dips 10% in a Day

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

STEPN Rejects Staff Layoff Accusations as STEPN (GMT) Dips 10% in a Day

Tadas Klimasevskis - DailyCoin
2022-10-13 13:30
The popular health & well-being app STEPN might be taking a step back, as the company reportedly laid off around 100 workers, including moderators and ambassadors. This was reported by South China Morning Post, even though representatives of the STEPN Web3 app claim the story was misleading, because the Web3 firm has only “parted ways with volunteer MODs.” Fundamentally, the recent staff layoff is seen as a “change of focus” rather than STEPN tightening its belts.
3/5 This month, we are focusing on the road ahead. We are running on! Our team must concentrate on ongoing projects full-time, so we will not be hosting an October Town Hall. In the meantime, we will be devoting all of our resources to progressing to the next stage of FSL.
— Yawn Rong (@yawn_rong) October 11, 2022

Why Users Are Stepping Away from STEPN

The significance of the recent layoff is debatable. However, there’s no denying that the app’s monthly active user count has drastically declined. According to the stats provided by Dune Analytics, STEPN had reached the highest point of popularity in May, when over 700,000 monthly users used the step-counting crypto app. Ever since then, the monthly active user count has been steadily decreasing, in some months even by half.
One of the reasons behind the big slump is the volatile crypto market conditions, as well as intensified competition from Sweatcoin, which also launched its own cryptocurrency that’s using the same mechanism of walk-to-mint. Besides, a big chunk of STEPN (GMT) investor funds in relation to the cryptocurrency are locked up until March 2023.
It began to focus on promoting its parent company Find Satoshi Lab, and mainly focused on new projects to be released such as the NFT exchange market. In addition, the large amount of GMT's investor saft will be unlocked in March next year.
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 12, 2022

Battle of the Fitness Cryptos: STEPN Vs. Sweatcoin

Launched on September 13th, 2022, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has surpassed STEPN in monthly active users and total users, and became the most downloaded health & well-being app in over 66 countries.
However, STEPN (GMT), which stands for Green Metaverse Token, still has a total market capitalization 7 times the size of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). At the time of publication, STEPN (GMT) has a total market capitalization of $351,626,867, according to CoinGecko. In contrast, the more popular walk for crypto token, Sweat Economy (SWEAT), only has a market cap of $52,594,436 and has already dropped 80.5% from its short-lived ATH at $0.09 one day after launch.
On the other hand, the health & well-being Web3 app’s native cryptocurrency, STEPN (GMT), has tumbled by double digits in a single day. At press time, the #109 ranked walk-for-crypto STEPN (GMT) is priced at $0.567403, according to CoinGecko. That marks a 10.9% daily deficit, as well as 21.4% in the red for the past 30 days.
The step-counter crypto might be heading towards a full retrace of its all-time high. The pinnacle of $4.11 was reached half a year ago. However, the relatively new cryptocurrency traded for around $0.10 on launch 7 months ago, making the current market price of STEPN (GMT) still 500% up from its all-time low.

On the Flipside

  • The company switched their focus to Find Satoshi Labs.
  • A lot of users spend more money on in-app purchases than they earn from using it.
  • Despite delaying upgrades, STEPN claims they are “shifting gears as we evolve our vision.”

Why You Should Care

The walk-for-crypto app has just a little under 5 million active users worldwide and is one of the largest crypto projects on Solana (SOL).
View full text