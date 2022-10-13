Exchange
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $18.1K After CPI Data

Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-10-13 12:51
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Price Point

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to as low as $18,183 after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released on Thursday. The Labor Department reported consumer prices in September rose 8.2% from the same month last year and 0.4% from August.
U.S. consumer prices advanced to a 40-year high in September. Bitcoin was recently down 3.8% on the day.
Prior to the release, bitcoin fell quickly by $500 in 30 minutes to about $18,575, right around 6:30 a.m. ET (10:30 UTC).
Futures on the S&P 500 wiped a 1% gain and slid more than 2% after CPI data showed consumer prices surged last month. The dollar rallied.

CoinDesk Market Index

Biggest Gainers

AssetTickerReturnsDACS Sector
Ribbon FinanceRBN+6.52%DeFi
ChainXCN+3.42%Currency
PAX GoldPAXG+0.2%DeFi

Biggest Losers

AssetTickerReturnsDACS Sector
STEPNGMT-13.61%Culture & Entertainment
ChilizCHZ-11.87%Culture & Entertainment
Kyber Network CrystalKNC-11.82%DeFi
Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is a broad-based index designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of the digital asset market subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements.

Chart of the Day

Crypto Volatility Meltdown Continues
By Omkar Godbole
  • "The volatility index shows pressure is building up," Decentral researcher Lewis Harland said. " The more it builds, the more it needs to be released and reset (either direction)."
View full text