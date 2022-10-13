BNB Chain Burns Over $570M Worth of BNB in 21st Burn Event

According to the Binance Announcement, BNB Chain burned about $570M worth of BNB in its 21st ever burn on 13/10/2022. The event was also the last quarterly burn of 2022. The burn includes the Auto-Burn feature, Pioneer Burn Program, and a portion of gas fees burned in every transaction. A total of 2,065,152.42 BNB was burned, which is about 1.28% of the current circulation of BNB.

What You Need to Know About the BNB Burn

Since the launch of BNB and Binance in 2017, we're committed to removing 100 million BNB, or half of the total supply, from circulation, through a burning process. The number of tokens removed is automatically calculated according to the Auto-Burn formula . This burn mechanism was introduced in the last quarter of 2021.

BNB is a deflationary currency, which means that it maintains a stable value through burning its tokens throughout the year.