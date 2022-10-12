Mattel & Cryptoys to bring He-Man NFTs to Flow blockchain

SNEAK PEEK

Mattel leads the worldwide toy industry with popular brands such as Hot Wheels, Barbie, UNO, Fisher-Price and Masters of the Universe.

True ownership of digital items will be provided, something extremely powerful in the toys and collectibles industry.

Masters of the Universe IP of Mattel has a significantly high consumer awareness level as well as powerful collectability value

Cryptoys and Mattel have partnered for the initial launch of the forthcoming digital toy series, Masters of the Universe.

In partnership with @Mattel, we’re excited to share that @MastersOfficial will be the first public collection coming to the Cryptoyverse on November 9! Create your account today at https://t.co/cDnaBdYdw3 and get ready to jump in. https://t.co/46fky5jRP6 pic.twitter.com/RTLeuIfUXt — Cryptoys (@Cryptoys) October 12, 2022

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Masters of the Universe franchise, Cryptoys and Mattel have disclosed the upcoming three waves of the franchise’s first digital toy drops.

From November 2022 through January 2023, the new platform of Cryptoys that aims at gaming, toy and entertainment, will take fan-favorite characters of MOTU and Mattel to the metaverse along with 12 limited edition digitalized action figures.

The first @Cryptoys drop is on the way on November 9, featuring @Mattel's @MastersOfficial Create your account today: https://t.co/YQ1hkFaqZO Learn more about the drop: https://t.co/uhaxqWec9k pic.twitter.com/UtE0bPZ4B7 — Flow (@flow_blockchain) October 12, 2022

MOTU’s popular characters like Evil-Lyn, Tri-Klops, He-Man/Prince Adam and Battle Cat/Cringer will be a part of the first drop. Extra characters like Beast-Man, Sorceresses, Man-At-Arms, Orko, Skeletor, Panthor, Teela and Trap-Jaw will be featured in the next digital releases.

In every drop, there will be 10,000 toys for each character and different types of skins throughout seven varying rarity levels.

To reshape the way top-notch toy firms operate in the current web evolution, Cryptoys was released as OnChain Studios’ flagship digital product.

CEO and Co-Founder of OnChain Studios, Will Weinraub, said that currently they are focused on unboxing and collectors experiences; however, soon one can play with their Cryptoys not only in several ways but with games that are set for launch quite soon. The digital collector experience will be accelerated through rewards, quests and titles that offer direct access to special experiences, drops, etc.

Fans can choose to either keep the Cryptoys in mint form or unveil engaging toys by unwrapping them.

‘Cubes,’ the toy packs, have an exceptional unboxing experience that is engaging in a way that’s impossible for the tangible packing to be. Newly opened toys can step into Cryptoys’ playable and immersive test-drive space, The Block.

In June, Today NFT News reported that Mattel signed a multi-year deal with Cryptoys. In the same month, Cryptoys gained $23 million Series A funds to expand its NFTs for Kids platform.

Recently, Mattel collaborated with Boss Beauties to launch Barbie x Boss Beauties NFTs to uplift the coming generation of women and girls in terms of careers and ambitions.

