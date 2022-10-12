Mattel & Cryptoys to bring He-Man NFTs to Flow blockchain

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Mattel & Cryptoys to bring He-Man NFTs to Flow blockchain

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-10-13 09:04
SNEAK PEEK
  • Mattel leads the worldwide toy industry with popular brands such as Hot Wheels, Barbie, UNO, Fisher-Price and Masters of the Universe.
  • True ownership of digital items will be provided, something extremely powerful in the toys and collectibles industry.
  • Masters of the Universe IP of Mattel has a significantly high consumer awareness level as well as powerful collectability value
Cryptoys and Mattel have partnered for the initial launch of the forthcoming digital toy series, Masters of the Universe.
In partnership with @Mattel, we’re excited to share that @MastersOfficial will be the first public collection coming to the Cryptoyverse on November 9! Create your account today at https://t.co/cDnaBdYdw3 and get ready to jump in. https://t.co/46fky5jRP6 pic.twitter.com/RTLeuIfUXt
— Cryptoys (@Cryptoys) October 12, 2022
On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Masters of the Universe franchise, Cryptoys and Mattel have disclosed the upcoming three waves of the franchise’s first digital toy drops.
From November 2022 through January 2023, the new platform of Cryptoys that aims at gaming, toy and entertainment, will take fan-favorite characters of MOTU and Mattel to the metaverse along with 12 limited edition digitalized action figures.
The first @Cryptoys drop is on the way on November 9, featuring @Mattel's @MastersOfficial Create your account today: https://t.co/YQ1hkFaqZO Learn more about the drop: https://t.co/uhaxqWec9k pic.twitter.com/UtE0bPZ4B7
— Flow (@flow_blockchain) October 12, 2022
MOTU’s popular characters like Evil-Lyn, Tri-Klops, He-Man/Prince Adam and Battle Cat/Cringer will be a part of the first drop. Extra characters like Beast-Man, Sorceresses, Man-At-Arms, Orko, Skeletor, Panthor, Teela and Trap-Jaw will be featured in the next digital releases.
In every drop, there will be 10,000 toys for each character and different types of skins throughout seven varying rarity levels.
To reshape the way top-notch toy firms operate in the current web evolution, Cryptoys was released as OnChain Studios’ flagship digital product.
CEO and Co-Founder of OnChain Studios, Will Weinraub, said that currently they are focused on unboxing and collectors experiences; however, soon one can play with their Cryptoys not only in several ways but with games that are set for launch quite soon. The digital collector experience will be accelerated through rewards, quests and titles that offer direct access to special experiences, drops, etc.
Fans can choose to either keep the Cryptoys in mint form or unveil engaging toys by unwrapping them.
‘Cubes,’ the toy packs, have an exceptional unboxing experience that is engaging in a way that’s impossible for the tangible packing to be. Newly opened toys can step into Cryptoys’ playable and immersive test-drive space, The Block.
In June, Today NFT News reported that Mattel signed a multi-year deal with Cryptoys. In the same month, Cryptoys gained $23 million Series A funds to expand its NFTs for Kids platform.
Recently, Mattel collaborated with Boss Beauties to launch Barbie x Boss Beauties NFTs to uplift the coming generation of women and girls in terms of careers and ambitions. Cryptoys and Mattel have partnered for the initial launch of the forthcoming digital toy series, Masters of the Universe.
The post Mattel & Cryptoys to bring He-Man NFTs to Flow blockchain appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text