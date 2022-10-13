Binance Market Update (2022-10-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,950 and $19,240 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,005, down by -0.71%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MDX , NEBL , and DIA , up by 36%, 15%, and 3%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: