Binance Market Update (2022-10-13)
Binance
2022-10-13 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,950 and $19,240 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,005, down by -0.71%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MDX, NEBL, and DIA, up by 36%, 15%, and 3%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance To Launch Oracle on BNB Chain in October
- US Consumer Price Index for September Could Provide Push for Bitcoin to Break Out of Its Recent RangeA U.S. inflation report due Thursday might be the catalyst that finally snaps bitcoin (BTC) out of an unusually long spell of uncharacteristically low price volatility, analysts say.
- Bitcoin Clings to $19K as Traders Place Bets Ahead of Key Inflation Data
- Senator Warren Leads Congressional Group's Probe Into Bitcoin Mining Energy Use in Texas
- Crypto Think Tank Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Sanctions
- Bitcoin and Beyond: The Future of Cryptocurrency InvestingSince 2009, when Bitcoin was quietly launched by its creator, the technology spurred thousands of digital money projects, creating a vibrant and lucrative landscape for investors.
- Curve DAO Proposal to Enable Easier CRV Rewards Passes With Overwhelming Support
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5879 (-8.69%)
- ETH: $1278.15 (-1.48%)
- BNB: $265.2 (-2.57%)
- XRP: $0.4557 (-6.58%)
- ADA: $0.3631 (-7.91%)
- SOL: $29.69 (-5.30%)
- DOGE: $0.05762 (-4.51%)
- DOT: $5.9 (-4.99%)
- MATIC: $0.7405 (-7.34%)
- TRX: $0.06056 (-4.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
