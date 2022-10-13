Binance To Launch Oracle on BNB Chain in October

Binance announced that its Oracle product will be initially released in late October on the BNB Chain mainnet. This product will support the index prices for the most popular crypto assets at the launch stage. Support for new assets will be added in the very near future.

Binance Oracle is a data service provided by Binance. It is aimed at providing reliable, secure and timely on-chain data feed to decentralized applications, and to build a better ecosystem for BNB Chain.

Also, Binance Oracle is hosting an early-bird participation programme for this new product. Projects are welcome to reach out to the Binance Oracle team to have a trial run on the BNB mainnet with technical support and joint marketing opportunities with Binance Oracle.