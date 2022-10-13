IoTeX Announces a Partnership with Giant Protocol

The IoTeX team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has partnered with Giant Protocol, a bandwidth marketplace on blockchain. The two entities are focused on building a new global connectivity economy where anyone can connect to one global, seamless, affordable internet. They are also exploring the $1.7 trillion connectivity market and the $12.6 trillion machine economy, the IoTeX team added.

IoTeX's mission is to be a privacy-centric blockchain managing the entire information lifecycle of an Internet of Things (IoT) network, including data collection, transport, storage, and utilization.