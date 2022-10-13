Tron Becomes the National Blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica

The Tron team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has become the National Blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Tron would play a crucial role in developing and issuing the Dominica Coin (DMC), a blockchain-based fan token. The team added that this is the first time a major public blockchain partnering with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure.

TRON is a public blockchain attempting to become the core infrastructure for a decentralized internet. TRON relies on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) mechanism in which 27 Super Representatives rotate every 6 hours to validate blocks and transactions.