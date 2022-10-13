Singapore Security Company Warns Aptos Of DOS Attack Vulnerabilities

Recently, Singapore-based Web3 security company Numen Cyber ​​Technology disclosed a critical vulnerability on the much-anticipated public blockchain – Aptos. According to the sharing, this security flaw can make the blockchain vulnerable to DOS attacks.

The Move programming language is gaining popularity recently due to its outstanding advantages over Ethereum’s Solidity language. Move is used in many famous projects, such as Aptos and Sui.

Vulnerabilities discovered on Aptos Move VM mainly focus on the verification module

Since this vulnerability occurs in the Move execution module, for on-chain nodes, if the bytecode is executed, it will cause a DoS (denial of service) attack. In severe cases, the Aptos network can be completely stopped, which will cause incalculable damages, seriously affecting the stability of the node.

Now Aptos Labs has confirmed this vulnerability with Numen’s warning. Numen plans to help fix the vulnerability.

Aptos is a Layer One blockchain. It is a startup that rose from the rubble of META (Facebook)’s failed Web3 ambitions. After “Diem” was sold by META, several core members left to form a team and use Diem’s open source code to develop the Aptos public blockchain.

On September 15, Binance Labs made a strategic investment in Aptos Labs to accelerate adoption in the industry.