Bears Take Control as SOL Crashes 10% in a Week, is $26 Incoming? (Solana Price Analysis)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bears Take Control as SOL Crashes 10% in a Week, is $26 Incoming? (Solana Price Analysis)

Duo Nine - CryptoPotato
2022-10-13 06:30

After a flat trend for over two months, Solana returned to the bottom of its current channel. It appears that the resilience of the bulls will soon be put to the test.

Key Support level: $30, $26

Key Resistance level: $34, $38

Solana’s price fell to $30, which is a critical support. If the sellers break this level, then the cryptocurrency will end its two months of consolidation and fall lower with the next key level of support at $26. The current resistance levels are $34 and $38. With bears in control of the price action, Solana will have a difficult time defending itself.

Chart by TradingView

Technical Indicators

Trading Volume: The daily volume continues to decline. Market participants show a lack of interest at this time.

RSI: The daily RSI fell under 50 points and made a lower low. This puts Solana into a downtrend.

MACD: The daily MACD painted a bearish cross three days ago. This signals that the support at $30 may soon be under a lot of pressure from sellers.

Chart by TradingView

Bias

The bias for SOL is bearish.

Short-Term Prediction for SOL Price

If buyers fail to defend Solana at the $30 support, then the price is likely to fall to $26. The current trend is bearish, and sellers appear to have the upper hand. If bulls cannot reverse this price action soon, then Solana’s downtrend will continue.

The post Bears Take Control as SOL Crashes 10% in a Week, is $26 Incoming? (Solana Price Analysis) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text