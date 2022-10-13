Yuga Labs Otherside’s Twitter Officially Back To Normal

After a day out of control, the official Twitter account of the metaverse platform of Yuga Labs Otherside has returned to normal operation.

At the end of October 12, the metaverse platform of Yuga Labs officially announced that their Twitter account has been restored to normal use with the help of the Twitter team.

(1/2) Voyagers, yesterday we became aware of some suspicious activity for this account; it was proactively locked shortly after we were alerted to the possible threat. We were able to secure the account today with the help of the Twitter team. We're now back to business as usual. — Othersidemeta (@OthersideMeta) October 12, 2022

In addition, the platform also warns that no new minting or airdrops have been launched. Users are required to cross-validate before clicking on unknown links to avoid risks.

Coincu News updated earlier reported that Otherside’s official Twitter profile was deleted yesterday and the Twitter name was changed to a meaningless “-” character.

According to NFTGo.io data, the 24-hour trading volume of Otherside NFTs is 510.34 ETH, an increase of 14.04%. As of press time, its floor price is 1.78 ETH.