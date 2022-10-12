copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-12)
Binance
2022-10-12 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,971 and $19,201 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,140, up by 0.75%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDX, LUNA, and NMR, up by 17%, 15%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- US Consumer Price Index for September Could Provide Push for Bitcoin to Break Out of Its Recent RangeA U.S. inflation report due Thursday might be the catalyst that finally snaps bitcoin (BTC) out of an unusually long spell of uncharacteristically low price volatility, analysts say.
- Bitcoin Clings to $19K as Traders Place Bets Ahead of Key Inflation Data
- Senator Warren Leads Congressional Group's Probe Into Bitcoin Mining Energy Use in Texas
- Crypto Think Tank Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Sanctions
- Bitcoin and Beyond: The Future of Cryptocurrency InvestingSince 2009, when Bitcoin was quietly launched by its creator, the technology spurred thousands of digital money projects, creating a vibrant and lucrative landscape for investors.
- Curve DAO Proposal to Enable Easier CRV Rewards Passes With Overwhelming Support
- TempleDAO Hacked $2.3 Million, Users Will Be Compensated
- Solana DeFi Platform Mango Was Attacked With Price Manipulation, Losing Over $100 Million
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7546 (+14.72%)
- ETH: $1297.21 (+1.15%)
- BNB: $271 (+0.30%)
- XRP: $0.4886 (+0.27%)
- ADA: $0.3865 (-1.48%)
- SOL: $31.12 (-0.10%)
- DOGE: $0.05986 (-0.20%)
- DOT: $6.17 (-0.48%)
- MATIC: $0.7874 (-0.44%)
- TRX: $0.06224 (+1.24%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text