Binance Market Update (2022-10-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,971 and $19,201 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,140, up by 0.75%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDX , LUNA , and NMR , up by 17%, 15%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: