Binance Market Update (2022-10-12)
Binance
2022-10-12 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,913 and $19,201 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,138, down by -0.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ILV, LUNA, and NMR, up by 15%, 12%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- TempleDAO Hacked $2.3 Million, Users Will Be Compensated
- Solana DeFi Platform Mango Was Attacked With Price Manipulation, Losing Over $100 Million
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7441 (+12.21%)
- ETH: $1299.1 (+0.44%)
- BNB: $270.9 (-0.77%)
- XRP: $0.4952 (-0.44%)
- ADA: $0.3917 (-1.85%)
- SOL: $31.29 (-0.89%)
- DOGE: $0.06005 (-0.56%)
- DOT: $6.19 (-0.64%)
- MATIC: $0.7942 (-0.59%)
- TRX: $0.06206 (+0.57%)
Top gainers on Binance:
