First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Due for Big Move, Solana's TVL Tanks After Mango Exploit

Price Point

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, remains at the $19,000 level after hitting a low of $18,860 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency has been holding fairly resilient recently, compared to the rest of financial markets: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined Tuesday in a volatile session, with the Nasdaq falling into its second bear market of the year.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks appeared on track for a modest recovery.

According to Bitfinex analysts, bitcoin might be gearing up for a significant price move, with coins apparently being pulled down from centralized exchanges; that’s typically seen as moving the cryptocurrency to storage, which means the owners have little intention of selling out of positions anytime soon.

The largest bitcoin outflows in the last three months occurred over three days during the last week (Oct. 1-4), according to data from Bitfinex.

“This buying pressure most likely indicates that many traders and investors bought the recent rally and are anticipating soon-to-be new highs,” said Bitfinex.

But crypto trading adviser at CEC Capital Laurent Kssis, predicts the move will be downward.

“The crypto market is currently unfavorable as a protection of any sort and it seems people are purely speculating that a rally will occur,” said Kssis in an interview with CoinDesk. “Without any convincing evidence that the crypto market has any impetus I remain bearish for the near term.”

Ether (ETH) gained 2% on the day, holding the $1,300 level. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), a distributed ledger technology, surged 10%.

CoinDesk Market Index

Biggest Gainers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Terra LUNA +16.7% Smart Contract Platform Numeraire NMR +12.41% DeFi Celsius CEL +9.33% Currency

Biggest Losers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Rally RLY -3.85% Culture & Entertainment Injective INJ -2.63% DeFi Maker MKR -2.53% DeFi

Chart of the Day

Solana's TVL Drops to $1B After Mango Exploit

The total value locked (TVL) in Solana-based DeFi ecosystem has slipped to lowest since July 2021. (DefiLlama)

By Omkar Godbole