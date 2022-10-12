First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Due for Big Move, Solana's TVL Tanks After Mango Exploit

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Due for Big Move, Solana's TVL Tanks After Mango Exploit

Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-10-12 12:30
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Price Point

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, remains at the $19,000 level after hitting a low of $18,860 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency has been holding fairly resilient recently, compared to the rest of financial markets: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined Tuesday in a volatile session, with the Nasdaq falling into its second bear market of the year.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks appeared on track for a modest recovery.
According to Bitfinex analysts, bitcoin might be gearing up for a significant price move, with coins apparently being pulled down from centralized exchanges; that’s typically seen as moving the cryptocurrency to storage, which means the owners have little intention of selling out of positions anytime soon.
The largest bitcoin outflows in the last three months occurred over three days during the last week (Oct. 1-4), according to data from Bitfinex.
“This buying pressure most likely indicates that many traders and investors bought the recent rally and are anticipating soon-to-be new highs,” said Bitfinex.
But crypto trading adviser at CEC Capital Laurent Kssis, predicts the move will be downward.
The crypto market is currently unfavorable as a protection of any sort and it seems people are purely speculating that a rally will occur,” said Kssis in an interview with CoinDesk. “Without any convincing evidence that the crypto market has any impetus I remain bearish for the near term.”
Ether (ETH) gained 2% on the day, holding the $1,300 level. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), a distributed ledger technology, surged 10%.

CoinDesk Market Index

Biggest Gainers

AssetTickerReturnsDACS Sector
TerraLUNA+16.7%Smart Contract Platform
NumeraireNMR+12.41%DeFi
CelsiusCEL+9.33%Currency

Biggest Losers

AssetTickerReturnsDACS Sector
RallyRLY-3.85%Culture & Entertainment
InjectiveINJ-2.63%DeFi
MakerMKR-2.53%DeFi
Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is a broad-based index designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of the digital asset market subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements.

Chart of the Day

Solana's TVL Drops to $1B After Mango Exploit
The total value locked (TVL) in Solana-based DeFi ecosystem has slipped to lowest since July 2021. (DefiLlama)
By Omkar Godbole
  • Mango Markets, a Solana-based decentralized exchange, apparently accounted for 8% of the total TVL locked in the Solana DeFi ecosystem before it was exploited early Wednesday.
  • Solana's TVL has declined from $1.3 billion to $1 billion, with Mango losing $104 million in an exploit.
View full text