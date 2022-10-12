Binance Market Update (2022-10-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,858 and $19,267 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,143, up by 0.19%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNA , DYDX , and HBAR , up by 17%, 9%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: