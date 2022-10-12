copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-12)
Binance
2022-10-12 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,858 and $19,267 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,143, up by 0.19%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNA, DYDX, and HBAR, up by 17%, 9%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- TempleDAO Hacked $2.3 Million, Users Will Be Compensated
- Solana DeFi Platform Mango Was Attacked With Price Manipulation, Losing Over $100 Million
- Trademark Applications for NFTs Filed Soar High
- Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing To Do With XRP
- OECD Issues an Agenda to Unify Worldwide Tax Reporting over Crypto Assets
- Blockfusion's Crypto Mine in Niagara Falls Shut Down Due to Zoning Ordinances
- New Metis Rollup Tech Addressees Ethereum Scalability for Businesses
- Portugal Introduces a 28% Crypto Tax in Its 2023 Budget
- First Mover Americas: Once-Bouncing Bitcoin Now Just Rolls Like Ball
- BNY Mellon to Begin Crypto Custody Service: Report
- Binance Breaks Guinness Record by Hosting World’s Largest Crypto Class
- Smart-Contract Platform Soroban Receives $100M to Build on Stellar Network
- Brokerage Firm Bernstein Says NFTs Are Not Dead
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8343 (+17.35%)
- ETH: $1297.8 (+1.02%)
- BNB: $272.2 (+0.37%)
- XRP: $0.4878 (-0.12%)
- ADA: $0.3943 (-0.58%)
- SOL: $31.35 (-0.44%)
- DOGE: $0.06034 (+1.87%)
- DOT: $6.22 (+0.16%)
- MATIC: $0.7992 (-0.88%)
- TRX: $0.06333 (+2.24%)
Top gainers on Binance:
