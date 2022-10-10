Neblio Reveals Development Updates on Ethereum Bridge

Neblio announced that the Neblio bridge now supports Neblio and ERC20 swap functionality. Users can swap NEBL from the Neblio blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain using the Neblio Ethereum bridge.

Back in September, the team released the BNB Chain bridge for $NEBL. It came after they announced a proposal about the ERC20 bridge development for Neblio and BNB Chain and called for a vote in the community. The core NEBL team developed a BNB Chain bridge to bring Neblio closer to the Binance ecosystem by releasing $NEBL on the BNB Chain (Wrapped $NEBL). This allows further decentralization with a potential volume increase in DEX's, and NEBL holders can earn rewards through liquidity providing, amongst others. The community approved the proposal about releasing an ETH bridge with a Wrapped Neblio token on the ETH network for it to be tradable on ETH (Uniswap) and in anticipation to increase future cross-chain interoperability between the Neblio blockchain and BNB Chain & ERC20 on any future developments.