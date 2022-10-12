Algorand Foundation Welcomes Anchain.AI to Its Ecosystem

The Algorand Foundation announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Anchain.AI is now part of the Algorand ecosystem. AnChain.AI is an AI-powered cybersecurity company enhancing Web3 security, risk, and compliance strategies. Following this latest development, Algorand is now fully accessible within AnChain.AI's AI-powered web3 risk prevention and security platform.

Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network."