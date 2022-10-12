copy link
Polygon Announces a Partnership with SPORTFIVE to Bring Blockchain Technology into Sport
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-12 07:19
The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with SPORTFIVE, a full-service sports and entertainment agency. The partnership is designed to bring the transformative power of blockchains to the world of sports.
Polygon and SPORTFIVE will work together to enable end-to-end growth strategies for sports rights-holders and brands across a range of Web3 initiatives, including Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and DAOs.
Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.
