You Can Now Search ETH Addresses on Google — But What About Bitcoin?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

You Can Now Search ETH Addresses on Google — But What About Bitcoin?

Brayden Lindrea - Cointelegraph
2022-10-12 01:46
Google’s latest crypto feature enables some Ethereum wallet addresses to have their ETH balances tracked straight off of the Google search engine — saving the need to make the trip to Etherscan.
The feature was first made public by the Principal of Google Ventures Han Hua in an Oct. 11 Twitter post.
Well done, blockchain address is now available in Google Search! pic.twitter.com/7IuKv1gddR
— Han⚡️ (@hhua_) October 11, 2022
But Cointelegraph’s attempt to search for a Bitcoin address revealed a no-show on Google. Angel Investor Stephen Cole was not impressed, tweeting "Does Google not know about Bitcoin?"
Cointelegraph also tried several different Ethereum addresses — most of which didn’t work. So the functionality is very limited at present and may improve over time.
Nonetheless, recent efforts suggest Google is playing a key role in on-boarding internet users to the world of blockchain-based services and Web3.
The new feature comes in addition to Google’s partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase on Oct. 11 to allow its customers to pay for cloud services in crypto, which is expected to take effect in early 2023.
Google also got in on the Ethereum Merge hype by embedding a countdown ticker until the point at which Ethereum transitioned from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
Speaking to Cointelegraph, Chief Investment Officer Markus Thielen of digital asset services platform Matrixport said we shouldn’t be surprised by Google’s efforts in the Web3 space as both commercial banks and Web2 companies continue to do an “enormous amount of work in the background,” adding:
“This crypto winter is clearly different as established firms continue to deploy their balance sheet [to crypto investments] and might even leapfrog the incumbents.”
But while Google’s efforts are welcome, Thielen believes a mass adoption event for Web3 could come “when the iPhone can be used as a crypto wallet.”
“If and when this happens, the crypto industry will go from 100 miles an hour to 250 miles in a heartbeat,” he added.

Community reaction

Vittorio Rivabella, Developer Relations Manager of Web3 development platform Alchemy said the news of Google’s new Ethereum address search feature was “Bullish.”
However, SadPanda.blockchain, the former Editor in Chief at Web3ArtBlog.NFT, wasn’t so thrilled with the news, arguing that Google “will sell our blockchain data to advertisers in order to target us via our wallets!”
Now @Google will sell our blockchain data to advertisers in order to target us via our wallets! hurry up up @unstoppableweb @matthewegould @sandy_carter with Sovereign Data Control to the mases. Now everyone with a wallet address will realize that they need an NFT domain #UDfam https://t.co/kzMZq7jijx
— SadPanda.blockchain | StopWorldWar3.nft (@drumkoon) October 11, 2022
View full text