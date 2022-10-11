Crypto Mixers Haven't 'Slowed' DOJ Investigations, Director Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Mixers Haven't 'Slowed' DOJ Investigations, Director Says

Nikhilesh De - CoinDesk
2022-10-11 21:26
Crypto mixers are a challenge for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) but they haven't "necessarily slowed us down," the chief crypto prosecutor at the law enforcement agency said Tuesday.
Eun Young Choi, the director of the DOJ's national crypto enforcement team, told the audience at DC Fintech Week that enforcing the laws against crimes with a crypto component is "no different than a lot of other activities."
Investigators have to trace funds and either wait for them to move to track them back to perpetrators or move quickly to identify a lead, she said.
While mixers and other automated tools cause challenges for the DOJ, they are not slowing investigators down, Choi added, responding to a question by moderator and conference organizer Chris Brummer.
The DOJ's strategy around crypto in particular is focused on how tools might make facilitating crimes easier.
"We're really looking at the multiplier effect, so mixers, tumblers and money laundering are important because they have a multiplier effect, they facilitate all sorts of criminal activities, different sorts," she said. "By making sure that we are addressing ... that activity, [we will] hopefully lessen the impact of crypto [crimes]."
Another part of the DOJ's strategy involves its new Digital Asset Coordinator Network, which the entity announced in a recent report published as part of the White House's executive order on crypto.
"That's important for us just because there's so much work to be done. We need to make sure we have available resourcing and subject matter experts on the ground and in the field in order to help their respective offices," she said. "The team is very focused on just building [expertise]."
Saying crypto crimes are "a global problem," Choi also said the U.S. DOJ is working with foreign law enforcement entities to support their efforts as well.
Choi, who called herself "a huge nerd," also detailed her entry into the crypto beat, starting with her role as a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York investigating cybercrimes, to entering crypto specifically around 2013.
Prosecutors at the agency now are building up their expertise in this area, she said.
"We've had multiple rounds of successful, I think very successful public announcements relating to seizures of different cryptos, which I think most people would not necessarily have known we were able to do," she said.
View full text