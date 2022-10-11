copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-11)
Binance
2022-10-11 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,858 and $19,280 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,999, down by -1.11%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include USTC, DYDX, and MIR, up by 35%, 9%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Trademark Applications for NFTs Filed Soar High
- Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing To Do With XRP
- OECD Issues an Agenda to Unify Worldwide Tax Reporting over Crypto Assets
- Blockfusion's Crypto Mine in Niagara Falls Shut Down Due to Zoning Ordinances
- Portugal Introduces a 28% Crypto Tax in Its 2023 Budget
- New Metis Rollup Tech Addressees Ethereum Scalability for Businesses
- First Mover Americas: Once-Bouncing Bitcoin Now Just Rolls Like Ball
- BNY Mellon to Begin Crypto Custody Service: Report
- Smart-Contract Platform Soroban Receives $100M to Build on Stellar Network
- Binance Breaks Guinness Record by Hosting World’s Largest Crypto Class
- Brokerage Firm Bernstein Says NFTs Are Not Dead
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4016 (-4.52%)
- ETH: $1282.43 (-1.91%)
- BNB: $270.1 (-1.64%)
- XRP: $0.4874 (-6.41%)
- ADA: $0.3923 (-5.26%)
- SOL: $31.15 (-4.01%)
- DOGE: $0.05998 (-0.89%)
- DOT: $6.2 (-2.36%)
- MATIC: $0.7909 (-5.34%)
- TRX: $0.06148 (-3.23%)
Top gainers on Binance:
