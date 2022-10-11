Binance Market Update (2022-10-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,858 and $19,280 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,999, down by -1.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include USTC , DYDX , and MIR , up by 35%, 9%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: