copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-11)
Binance
2022-10-11 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -1.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,858 and $19,360 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,133, down by -0.71%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include USTC, MIR, and REEF, up by 34%, 7%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Trademark Applications for NFTs Filed Soar High
- Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing To Do With XRP
- OECD Issues an Agenda to Unify Worldwide Tax Reporting over Crypto Assets
- Blockfusion's Crypto Mine in Niagara Falls Shut Down Due to Zoning Ordinances
- New Metis Rollup Tech Addressees Ethereum Scalability for Businesses
- Portugal Introduces a 28% Crypto Tax in Its 2023 Budget
- First Mover Americas: Once-Bouncing Bitcoin Now Just Rolls Like Ball
- BNY Mellon to Begin Crypto Custody Service: Report
- Binance Breaks Guinness Record by Hosting World’s Largest Crypto Class
- Smart-Contract Platform Soroban Receives $100M to Build on Stellar Network
- Brokerage Firm Bernstein Says NFTs Are Not Dead
- Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’
- Lawmakers Back EU's MiCA Crypto Law in Committee Vote
- Crypto Funds Witness Minor Outflows - But It's Bullish, Actually
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.445 (-3.58%)
- ETH: $1292.82 (-1.17%)
- BNB: $273.1 (-0.62%)
- XRP: $0.497 (-4.95%)
- ADA: $0.3989 (-4.04%)
- SOL: $31.56 (-3.16%)
- DOGE: $0.06037 (-0.53%)
- DOT: $6.23 (-1.74%)
- MATIC: $0.7985 (-4.42%)
- TRX: $0.06167 (-3.25%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text