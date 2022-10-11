Exchange
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing To Do With XRP

Coin Edition
2022-10-11 13:43
  • Charles Hoskinson said he was cutting ties with the XRP community.
  • ADA founder was bullied by social media trolls on multiple occasions without cause.
  • Earlier this week, John Deaton spotlighted Hoskinson for his anti-XRP stance.
The founder of Cardano and IOHK, Charles Hoskinson, in a recent tweet, announced that he was severing his social media ties with the XRP community. The founder was bullied by social media trolls on several occasions without cause.
I think I've blocked most of the XRP trolls who continue to harass unprovoked. I've never seen a group so radically pick up a few words and run with it. Great job turning an ally into someone disgusted and totally checked out.
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) October 11, 2022
Hoskinson stated that he had blocked the majority of XRP trolls who “continue to harass unprovoked.” He seems to not want to keep any ally with XRP, going forward.
Hoskinson got called out by one of his followers for not speaking about the ongoing XRP lawsuit for two years. To this, he responded:
I did when the lawsuit first happened. I was an ally then and throughout the years at many events. Great that you’ve ignored that. Funny how the community’s super sleuth skills can dig up interviews on command, but not just the ones that run contrary to the narrative.
Earlier this week, crypto enthusiast and lawyer John Deaton spotlighted Hoskinson for his anti-XRP stance. Deaton added this is why people called Charles out.
These remarks were made in response to Hoskinson’s assertions regarding Hinman’s speech, which is a vital element of the lawsuit. Hoskinson, however, asserts that he does not accept these charges and characterizes them as unfounded.
Hoskinson said in a recent podcast that the XRP community attempted to create a great conspiracy about open corruption involving officials at the SEC and Ethereum. The tech executive said, “I don’t honestly think that’s the problem here.”
The post Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing To Do With XRP appeared first on Coin Edition.
