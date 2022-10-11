Portugal Introduces a 28% Crypto Tax in Its 2023 Budget

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Portugal Introduces a 28% Crypto Tax in Its 2023 Budget

Jana Serfontein - CryptoDaily
2022-10-11 13:00
The Portuguese government released its budget for 2023 on Monday and included a 28% income tax on cryptocurrencies.
Portugal has long been considered a cryptocurrency tax haven, but the country has now moved forward to change this, and this attempt will be the first time such a tax regime is passed into law in the country. Portugal’s 2023 budget proposal now includes a proposed tax of 28% on cryptocurrencies held for less than a year and would also subject crypto transactions to taxation. The draft budget, which still needs to be approved in parliament, detailed that the tax would only apply to cryptos held for less than a year, with gains from crypto held for a period longer than that would remain exempt. The budget reads:
Capital gains relating to crypto-assets held for a period of less than one year are subject to the rate of 28% (without prejudice to the aggregation option), with the capital gains referring to crypto-assets held for more than 365 days exempt from taxation.
The budget also details a 4% taxation fee for free transfers of cryptos in instances of inheritance, as well as stamp duties on commission charged by intermediaries involved in the sector. Policymakers also proposed a 10% tax on free crypto transactions including airdrops. Portugal said the new rules are in line with cryptocurrency legislation in other European countries, including Germany, where investors pay no taxes if they hold cryptocurrencies for more than a year. Portugal’s lack of legislation, combined with the affordable cost of living and mild temperatures has attracted a growing number of digital nomads and cryptocurrency firms in recent years.
The Portuguese government in May already brought forward the idea of taxing cryptocurrencies by saying:
Several countries are building their models concerning this issue [crypto taxing], and we are going to build our own. Right now, I don’t want to make a commitment regarding a date, but we’re going to adapt our legislation and our taxation.
Notably, earlier in the year, India introduced a 30% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies. Additionally, citizens will have to a 1% at the source of every transaction.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
View full text