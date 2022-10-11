First Mover Americas: Once-Bouncing Bitcoin Now Just Rolls Like Ball

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) both started the day trading down on Tuesday, with traditional markets still in the lurch.

The CoinDesk Market Index slipped 0.7% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin lost 1.5%, hovering just above the $19,000 mark, and ether fell 2.3%. Stock futures fell and bonds sold off. European shares declined for a fifth straight day.

Altcoins took a larger hit, with Ethereum Classic (ETC) down 8.5%, NEAR protocol down by 8% and XRP by 6%.

Crypto funds saw outflows totalling $5 million last week, fueled by sizable redemption from “short” investment products, or those designed to profit from price declines, according to data from CoinShares.

Bitcoin witnessed a fourth consecutive week of inflows totaling $12 million, while short-bitcoin investment products saw outlaws totaling a record $15 million.

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Injective INJ +7.43% DeFi Ribbon Finance RBN +4.36% DeFi Celsius CEL +4.09% Currency

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Request REQ -6.25% Currency LCX LCX -5.07% Currency Stellar XLM -4.99% Currency

Bitcoin's price structure looks similar to 2018. (TradingView)

