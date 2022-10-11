copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-11)
Binance
2022-10-11 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -1.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,955 and $19,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,106, down by -0.69%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MDX, USTC, and ERN, up by 32%, 25%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’
- Lawmakers Back EU's MiCA Crypto Law in Committee Vote
- Crypto Funds Witness Minor Outflows - But It's Bullish, Actually
- BNB Chain to boost European Web3 startups with DApp incubator programBNB Chain, the blockchain of the Binance crypto exchange and Binance Coin (BNB), launched its latest development-focused initiative, which targets European developers to build and scale decentralized applications (DApps) on the network.
- Paul Tudor Jones Tamps Down Bitcoin Bullishness
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4164 (-5.27%)
- ETH: $1284.74 (-1.70%)
- BNB: $271.2 (-0.80%)
- XRP: $0.4885 (-5.00%)
- ADA: $0.3966 (-4.43%)
- SOL: $31.5 (-3.20%)
- DOGE: $0.05924 (-2.08%)
- MATIC: $0.8063 (-1.35%)
- DOT: $6.21 (-1.74%)
- TRX: $0.06193 (-2.73%)
Top gainers on Binance:
