Pancakeswap Partners With Celer Network to Power Its Cross-Chain Liquidity Farming

The Pancakeswap announced via Twitter on Monday that it is excited to be working with Celer Network to power its cross-chain liquidity farming. With PancakeSwap now officially going cross-chain, users can provide liquidity on Ethereum and harvest CAKE rewards on BNBChain with low fees.

The Pancakeswap team added that Bunnies on Ethereum can now earn native CAKE on BNBChain through the magic of cross-chain message communication.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.