Polygon Announces the Launch of Polygon zkEVM Public Testnet

The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Monday that its Polygon zkEVM is now available for public testnet. The Polygon Zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) is an Ethereum-equivalent ecosystem that comes with cross-compatibility to existing smart contracts, developer tools and wallets built on Ethereum and Polygon PoS.

Polygon added that some of the biggest EVM-based DeFi platforms, including Aave and Uniswap, as well as Web3 social platform Lens and gaming studio Midnight Society, will be amongst the first protocols to deploy on the zkEVM Testnet, with more joining soon.