Pancakeswap Burns 6,508,241 CAKE Tokens This Week

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it has burned 6,508,241 CAKE tokens (worth $30 million) this week. The decentralized exchange generated $831k (182k CAKE tokens) in trading fees for its Swap and Perpetual market and $5k (1k CAKE tokens) from its NFT marketplace. The Predictions and Lottery markets generated 62k CAKE ($284k) and 26k CAKE ($118k), respectively.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.