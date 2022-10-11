Optimism Correction Total Supply Will Grow At 2% Per Year

Optimism has corrected its total supply information stating that it will expand at a rate of 20% per year which is an incorrectly set rate. Contract logic will be updated to 2% expected later today.

On October 11, Optimism, Ethereum’s layer 2 solution, released a document stating that when the OP token is launched, the total announced supply will expand at a rate of 2% per year, but once the contract was deployed, the rate was incorrectly set to 20%.

When we first launched the OP token, we announced that the total supply would inflate at a rate of 2% per year. However, when we deployed the contract, the rate was mistakenly set to 20%. Later today, we’ll be updating the contract logic to the intended 2%. — Optimism Governance (@OptimismGov) October 10, 2022

Contract logic will be updated to 2% expected later today. Ethereum’s layer 2 solution also announced this rework has no impact on the planned token supply.

Since OP inflation doesn’t start until next year, no new tokens will be minted or moved and any future changes to this rate must go through management.

On October 7, Lido said that it will support a wrapper version of its popular ether token (stETH) for Layer 2 Ethereum networks, Arbitrum and Optimism.

Optimism and Arbitrium are still one of the Ethereum layer 2 projects with the largest number of users and TVLs. According to L2beat, Arbitrum has a 51% market share and $2.37 billion in total locked-in value (TVL), while Optimism has a 30.34% market share and $1.41 billion in TVL.