SushiSwap’s New CEO Accused of Mass Crypto Scam And Animal Sexual Assault

New CEO of DEX SushiSwap, Jared Gray was accused of a series of crypto fraud and once sexually assaulted a horse. Sushi price suddenly plummeted 10.46%.

On October 11, Jared Gray, former CEO of Eons Finance and new CEO of Sushi, was accused by offshore account YannickCrypto and many others of being a crypto scammer and listed his crimes.

@SushiSwap @JaredGrey — yannickcrypto.eth (@YannickCrypto) October 10, 2022

Specifically in 2012, Jared Gray used his company “MultiPlex PC” for fraud and re-piracy; in 2019, Jared became the CEO of ALQO and launched a wallet to steal 70% of the assets of ALQO users.

At the same time, Jared and developer Kevin Collmer jointly scammed customers and asked multiple crypto project parties for 1 BTC as a token on the Bitfineon trading platform Listing fee, accusers expect Jared to earned a total of 20 BTC from such scams.

In 2020, Jared Gray re-marked ALQO as an EONS and moved from his own blockchain to Ethereum ERC-20, a move that could make it very difficult to track its ALQO momentum.

In addition, Jared Gray was also charged with sexually assaulting a horse, which resulted in a large number of related MEME photos on overseas social platforms.

— HeadlineHunter! U.S. (@HHunter_US) October 11, 2022

Jared Gray just took over as CEO of SushiSwap on October 4. Currently, Sushi Token could fall due to this and is currently reported at $1.27, down 10.46% in 24 hours.

24h Sushi price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap