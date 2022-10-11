Exchange
SushiSwap’s New CEO Accused of Mass Crypto Scam And Animal Sexual Assault

Foxy - Coincu
2022-10-11 02:25
New CEO of DEX SushiSwap, Jared Gray was accused of a series of crypto fraud and once sexually assaulted a horse. Sushi price suddenly plummeted 10.46%.
On October 11, Jared Gray, former CEO of Eons Finance and new CEO of Sushi, was accused by offshore account YannickCrypto and many others of being a crypto scammer and listed his crimes.
Hey @SushiSwap how it comes you elect @JaredGrey, a scammer and con artist, as the new CEO?Here some details about Grey:
— yannickcrypto.eth (@YannickCrypto) October 10, 2022
Specifically in 2012, Jared Gray used his company “MultiPlex PC” for fraud and re-piracy; in 2019, Jared became the CEO of ALQO and launched a wallet to steal 70% of the assets of ALQO users.
At the same time, Jared and developer Kevin Collmer jointly scammed customers and asked multiple crypto project parties for 1 BTC as a token on the Bitfineon trading platform Listing fee, accusers expect Jared to earned a total of 20 BTC from such scams.
In 2020, Jared Gray re-marked ALQO as an EONS and moved from his own blockchain to Ethereum ERC-20, a move that could make it very difficult to track its ALQO momentum.
In addition, Jared Gray was also charged with sexually assaulting a horse, which resulted in a large number of related MEME photos on overseas social platforms.
BREAKING: SushiSwap Crypto Coin PLUNGES as Rumors About SushiSwap CEO Jared Grey Gain Traction on the Internet Grey has been accused of performing an unsuitable act on an animal. Specifically, inserting his fingers in the vagina of a horse [Developing] pic.twitter.com/JaN9NFMikp
— HeadlineHunter! U.S. (@HHunter_US) October 11, 2022
Jared Gray just took over as CEO of SushiSwap on October 4. Currently, Sushi Token could fall due to this and is currently reported at $1.27, down 10.46% in 24 hours.
24h Sushi price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap
