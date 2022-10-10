copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-10)
Binance
2022-10-10 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -1.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,079 and $19,528 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,212, down by -1.32%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDX, USTC, and MKR, up by 38%, 15%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’
- Lawmakers Back EU's MiCA Crypto Law in Committee Vote
- Crypto Funds Witness Minor Outflows - But It's Bullish, Actually
- BNB Chain to boost European Web3 startups with DApp incubator programBNB Chain, the blockchain of the Binance crypto exchange and Binance Coin (BNB), launched its latest development-focused initiative, which targets European developers to build and scale decentralized applications (DApps) on the network.
- Paul Tudor Jones Tamps Down Bitcoin Bullishness
- Lido Finance Expands to Kyber Network
- Immutable X Partners with NFT.NYC
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in SKL Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in SKL Welcome Gift for New Users!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5146 (-0.68%)
- ETH: $1307.41 (-0.94%)
- BNB: $274.6 (-1.36%)
- XRP: $0.5207 (-3.57%)
- ADA: $0.4142 (-1.94%)
- SOL: $32.45 (-1.52%)
- DOGE: $0.06052 (-2.47%)
- MATIC: $0.8356 (+1.36%)
- DOT: $6.35 (-1.85%)
- SHIB: $0.00001073 (-2.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
