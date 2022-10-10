Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’

Fran Velasquez - CoinDesk
2022-10-10 16:49
Validators on crypto platforms are becoming, out of necessity, more and more astute, said Patrick Hillmann, chief communications officer at crypto exchange Binance.
Over the weekend, BNB Chain, a blockchain closely connected with crypto exchange Binance, was the latest victim in a hack that ultimately drained the ecosystem of $100 million in crypto. The exploit, however, could’ve been worse.
“[The] elephant in the room here is as these attacks become more sophisticated … [I]f they were more organized, [the hackers] probably could have gotten more funds off of the ecosystem than they did,” Hillman said during an appearance on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Monday.
While the hackers were able to get away with roughly $100 million, the potential amount could have been as much as $570 million.
“What we’re seeing here is that as we see more of these attacks on bridges, the communities that rally around these blockchains are getting much better at shutting them down quickly, updating their systems and being able to prevent a worst case scenario from happening,” Hillmann said.
On Thursday, BNB validators noticed some strange activity taking place on BSC Token Hub, one of the platform’s bridges ,and came to the conclusion the bridge was being utilized to mint additional BNB tokens, according to Hillmann. He compared the exploit to a group of thieves breaking into the U.S. Federal Reserve, printing their own money and then walking away with it.
Nearly 90 minutes after the initial exploit, concerns emerged, with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao estimating the bridge had been exploited for $100 million.
“Luckily that community, the validators, sprung into action really quickly, were able to lock down the chain and actually prevent the lion's share of that new minted BNB from being able to actually leave the ecosystem,” Hillman said.
The attack prompted 26 of BNB Chain’s validators to act, preventing what could’ve been a $570 million hack, or the value of the 2 million BNB tokens that were fraudulently created, from being siphoned out.
Regarding whether centralization on the BNB Smart Chain is an issue of concern, Hillmann said there are benefits that come with a smaller community “overseeing and keeping the doors locked at night.”
“Because those 26 validators are able to work with one another so quickly, they’re able to prevent that worse case scenario from happening,” he said.
Moving forward, BNB Chain’s validators said they would hold a series of on-chain governance votes that would decide whether the hacked funds should be frozen, as well as whether a bug bounty reward system should be put in place to prevent future hacks.
Hillmann said that to ensure the BNB token is growing at a sustainable rate, and because the hackers “didn’t steal someone’s money,” the BNB community is planning to include $2 million worth of BNB tokens in its upcoming burn this year as a way to “bring it back down to parity.”
Furthermore, Hillman said the BNB Chain community is working with law enforcement to track down the hackers, who he suggested could be “either a state-based actor or a threat group that is tied to a state actor.”
“In some ways this was a very sophisticated attack and in some ways it wasn't,” Hillmann said.
View full text