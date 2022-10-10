copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-10)
Binance
2022-10-10 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,129 and $19,559 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,267, down by -1.39%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDX, USTC, and JST, up by 43%, 39%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- BNB Chain to boost European Web3 startups with DApp incubator programBNB Chain, the blockchain of the Binance crypto exchange and Binance Coin (BNB), launched its latest development-focused initiative, which targets European developers to build and scale decentralized applications (DApps) on the network.
- Paul Tudor Jones Tamps Down Bitcoin Bullishness
- Lido Finance Expands to Kyber Network
- Immutable X Partners with NFT.NYC
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in SKL Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in SKL Welcome Gift for New Users!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5356 (+1.02%)
- ETH: $1308.13 (-1.39%)
- BNB: $274.8 (-1.51%)
- XRP: $0.5228 (-1.02%)
- ADA: $0.4157 (-1.86%)
- SOL: $32.59 (-1.57%)
- DOGE: $0.06069 (-2.44%)
- MATIC: $0.8354 (+0.77%)
- DOT: $6.34 (-2.01%)
- SHIB: $0.0000108 (-2.44%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text