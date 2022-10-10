Binance Market Update (2022-10-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,129 and $19,559 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,267, down by -1.39%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDX , USTC , and JST , up by 43%, 39%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: