BNB Chain to boost European Web3 startups with DApp incubator program

BNB Chain, the blockchain of the Binance crypto exchange and Binance Coin (BNB), launched its latest development-focused initiative, which targets European developers to build and scale decentralized applications (DApps) on the network.

The three-week virtual “innovation incubator” program focuses on Web3 startups with at least one key member based in the European Union (EU). Those accepted into the program receive mentorship from industry experts and BNB Chain specialists on tokenomics design and Web3 marketing strategies.

The incubator will host exclusive meet-ups in cities across the continent, such as Lisbon, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Warsaw and London.

According to Zoe Wei, the senior business director at BNB Chain, the network is looking to support European Web3 startups that consider both accessibility and scalability to push for greater adoption.

“Our objective is to guide European builders in making early commitments to these fundamentals in order to grow large user bases in the long term."

There are at least 17 organizations with a regional presence participating in the incubator to support the builders. Among those is Jump Crypto, which claims that sharing knowledge within the community will support the next generation of DApps.

A Jump Crypto spokesperson said:

“Crypto is a community, and we believe that knowledge sharing and collaboration fosters a stronger, more resilient, and more advanced crypto ecosystem overall."

Participants also get on-chain incentives such as a one-month 100% gas fee incentive and a “strong referral” to BNB Chain's already existent Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program.

Developers can apply from Oct. 10 to Oct. 23, with the three-week incubation period from Nov. 21 to Dec. 15.

The European incubator is BNB Chain’s latest initiative for developer support and Web3 education. Recently, the network announced a major collaboration with Google Cloud to give participants in the ecosystem access to Google Cloud service to help with on-chain development.

BNB Chain also partnered with a Latin American educational platform in August to develop a Web3 and blockchain course for thousands of students in the region.

This latest announcement comes after the network suffered from a multi-million dollar cross-chain exploit on Oct. 6.

The network briefly suspended all deposits and withdrawals on the network until validators confirmed their statuses and was back online in a matter of hours.