Binance Market Update (2022-10-10)
Binance
2022-10-10 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,129 and $19,559 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,240, down by -0.81%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, JST, and MIR, up by 51%, 11%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Lido Finance Expands to Kyber Network
- Immutable X Partners with NFT.NYC
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in SKL Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in SKL Welcome Gift for New Users!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5512 (+2.18%)
- ETH: $1306.79 (-0.66%)
- BNB: $273.4 (-1.37%)
- XRP: $0.5144 (-0.52%)
- ADA: $0.4153 (-1.56%)
- SOL: $32.55 (-0.43%)
- DOGE: $0.06049 (-2.17%)
- MATIC: $0.8175 (-0.02%)
- DOT: $6.32 (-0.47%)
- SHIB: $0.00001083 (-1.90%)
Top gainers on Binance:
