Lido Finance Expands to Kyber Network

The Kyber Network team announced via Twitter on Monday that Lido Finance has officially expanded to Layer-2 and Kyber Network. Lido Finance is a staking platform for Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon and Kusama. Following this latest development, Kyber Network users can now deposit and stake several tokens, including WETH, wstETH and USDC to earn LDO and KNC.

Kyber Network is an on-chain liquidity protocol that aggregates liquidity reserves to allow instant and secure token exchange in multiple decentralized applications (dApps).