CME Group Introduces Filecoin to Its Price Indexes
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-10 07:59
The Filecoin team announced via Twitter on Friday that the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group, has introduced Filecoin to its price indexes. The team believes that the move could lay the groundwork to expand CME's suite of futures contracts beyond bitcoin and ether.
Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that serves as an incentivization layer on top of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).
