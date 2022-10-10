Immutable X Partners with NFT.NYC

The Immutable X team announced via a blog post on Friday that it has entered a new multi-year partnership with NFT.NYC, organizer of leading NFT industry events, ahead of its upcoming debut in London on November 3. As part of the partnership, tickets for NFT.NYC events beginning in 2023 will be NFTs minted on Immutable X. Additionally, NFT ‘Swag Bags’ distributed to NFT.NYC’s attendees will also be minted on Immutable X.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet.