“Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Gives Reasons for Buying Bitcoin and Gold now

Ibiam Wayas - CryptoPolitan
2022-10-10 05:38
Author of the popular ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ book, Robert Kiyosaki, has again thrown his support for the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). In a tweet on Sunday, Kiyosaki recommended that everyone should buy Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver to hedge against macroeconomics, which is usually invisible.

Millions could be wiped out

Kiyosaki believes millions of people could be wiped out during the heat of macroeconomics, which concerns large-scale economic factors like national productivity and interest rates. He recommended buying Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver to be on the safe side.
“People CAN see MiCRO ECONOMICS: food & fuel prices rising. CANNOT SEE MACRO ECONOMICS. Macro Econ INVISIBLE. Protect yourself from Macro. Buy gold, silver, Bitcoin,” Kiyosaki tweeted.
The American author and businessman has been warning about the imminent crash of markets and the US dollar amid the brewing cases of inflation and more printing of cash. Earlier in October, the writer predicted that the US dollar could crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve’s pivots.
“Will US dollar follow English Pound Sterling? I believe it will. I believe US dollar will crash by January 2023 after Fed pivots,” said Kiyosaki.

Kiyosaki predicts when Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Could Rise

The case of a macroeconomic crisis is starting to play out across America and several other countries. As of August, the US inflation rate stood at 8.26% according to Ycharts data, and over the past months, the Federal Reserve went hawkish to tame inflation by raising interest rates.
For three consecutive times, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to the current range of 3% to 3.25% as of September. US dollar gains on every rate hike, which isn’t healthy for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, including gold and silver. However, Kiyosaki believes these assets could rise when the Federal Reserve eventually begins to pivot.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY: if FED continues raising interest rates US $ will get stronger causing gold, silver & Bitcoin prices to go lower. BUY more. When FED pivots and drops interest rates as England just did you will smile while others cry. Take care
— therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 2, 2022
